Hardeman joins Holmes Ridgeland Campus as ADN instructor 

Kim Hardeman of Madison recently joined the Holmes Community College family as an Associate Degree Nursing instructor on the Ridgeland Campus. Prior to Holmes, she was employed with Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital as a nurse circulator. She also has experience as a surgical nurse, both for Eye Care Surgery Center and Blackledge Face Center.

Before becoming a nurse, Hardeman was employed first as an elementary school teacher, working in both Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana. She also spent time working as a behavior analysis therapist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Hardeman holds a master’s in nursing education from UMMC; a bachelor’s in nursing from George Washington University in Washington, D. C.; an ADN degree from Hinds Community College in Raymond and a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She holds her RN license, an educator license for grades K-12, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification.

Hardeman is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association, American Association of Colleges of Nursing and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Theta Beta Chapter. An active member of the community, she served as events coordinator and awards chair for the Blair E. Batson Make A Difference 5K Run; entertainment and silent auction chair for the Annual Diabetes Association of Mississippi Bacchus Ball Fundraiser and as a member of the Junior League of Jackson.

Hardeman enjoys painting, Yoga and spending time with family. She and her husband, Robby Manning, have three children: Max, 24; Griffin, 20 and Abigail 18.