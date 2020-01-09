Hattiesburg Clinic awarded epic Gold Star Level 10

Hattiesburg Clinic has been awarded the “Gold Star Level 10” by Epic based on the clinic’s optimal use of the electronic medical record system (EMR). This award reflects that Hattiesburg Clinic has successfully adopted at least 95 percent of Epic’s “Gold Star” features for patient care and places Hattiesburg Clinic in the top one percent of Epic customers worldwide.

“This designation from Epic as one of the top adopters of their software worldwide is something our teams have worked on diligently for over ten years,” Bryan N. Batson, MD, chief medical informatics officer, said. “It is a testament to Hattiesburg Clinic’s dedication to providing our patients, physicians, and other members of the care team access to the most advanced features available as we continue our efforts to improve the health of our communities.”

Epic is an international leader in providing solutions for the management of patient data. In addition to comprehensive medical records operability, the system makes it convenient for patients to schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, and quickly contact their physicians. Epic’s Gold Star Program acknowledges health care facilities based on how effectively they utilize this EMR system.

“Hattiesburg Clinic’s mission is to provide quality health care efficiently and cost effectively with a focus on excellent service to the patient. Our partnership with Epic contributes significantly in accomplishing this mission,” Tommy Thornton, FACMPE, executive director, said. “We are honored to rank in such a prestigious position and are grateful to our physicians and staff who are committed to the clinic.”