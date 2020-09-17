JACK WEATHERLY

Memoirs come in two categories.

One is by famous people, whatever that means. The other is by others who are not so famous, if at all.

The former has the sales advantage. And less is expected, though more is hoped for.

Luckily, for some, they can have it both ways.

It’s tempting to say that Lawrence Wells’ memoir, “In Faulkner’s Shadow,” really starts on page 77.

That’s when Willie Morris, the famed Mississippi writer, decided to go south toward home.

Morris, of course, was the man who caused the second wave of greatness in Mississippi letters.

The first part of the book, however, is really where the volume (University Press of Mississippi) justifies its title.

Wells’ second wife, and the love of his life, happened to be a niece of the Great Man.

Dean Faulkner Wells and her husband met and fell in love at the University in Oxford.

And, by dingie –and by dint of their tireless efforts – they took the reins of the Yoknapatawpha Press in 1975, which he still operates.

She died in 2011 at 75, leaving behind several books she wrote, including a memoir, and others she edited.

Her widower, a novelist in addition to being an editor and publisher, is now a memoirist, which can be just about anything the writer wants it to be.

Memoirs are not held to the standards of histories, leaving more room for humanistic touches.

Like putting up with oft-inebriated Louise, the mother of his bride. Louise was not a cheerful drunk and did what she could do to scuttle the couple’s relationship before it was consummated.

But the long-departed Pappy, the family’s pet name for William Faulkner, fixed that.

His memory and personal influence hovered over the idolatrous and somewhat neurotic family. And more, it seems.

Then there was the night of Pappy’s Ghost, which – or is it who? – visited the couple in separate incidents – leaving them to try to figure out just what that meant.

They took it as a sign to marry.

Wells’ memoir scores points in both categories – excellent writing, and anecdotes of the famous that are to die for.

William Cuthbert Faulkner died in 1962 after living the aristocratic life at his beloved Rowan Oak.

He left behind rich veins for research about the Nobel prize winner in literature.

But scholarship alone can run the streams of inspiration dry, including the literary lifeblood of a place.

Willie Morris, son of the Magnolia State, returned to his native soil in 1979, after the Wellses and others worked hard and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (Outbidding Duke, which offered twice as much.)

He became the first writer-in-residence at the university, starting on Jan.1, 1980, after his illustrious career as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Magazine, the youngest ever, where he reigned as the prince of Manhattan for a few years.

He was known for his acclaimed autobiography, “North Toward Home.”

“Having failed to support William Faulkner in the manner he deserved,” Wells wrote, “the townspeople made up for this collective omission by lavishing affection on Morris, who, let’s face it, was easier to love.”

Well, so much for the townspeople, but for a writer who would soon join the teaching staff at Ole Miss, there was no love lost on Morris.

In fact, that writer, Barry Hannah, wasted no time in doing his very best to alienate Morris, no easy feat because “he was so damned lovable,” Wells writes.

The university bit the bullet and hired Hannah as its second teaching writer.

Right off the bat, Hannah cut off any chance of any kind of friendship with Morris, not that the author of “Geronimo Rex,” his first novel, which was nominated for the National Book Award, intended to establish one.

“Willie, I write the truth and you write public relations,” he threw at Morris.

“‘I felt like slugging the guy!’ Morris told us. ‘There I was, doing my best to be nice and he comes out swinging with his . . . his . . . relentless one-up-man-ship.’”

Because of his background of liberal causes, the national press turned to Morris for comments on any major issue at the university, which was still living down the James Meredith crisis from two decades earlier and whose students still waved the Confederate battle flag.

At Hannah’s request, and after six rejections, Lawrence Wells restructured Hannah’s novella “The Tennis Handsome” and then Hannah sort of thanked him, but showed his gratitude by reneging on an agreement and selling it to another publisher, Knopf.

By contrast, Morris considered himself in the Yoknapatawpaha Press stable, with four titles under that imprimatur, and called Lawrence Wells “boss.”

(Personal note: while I was on the staff at the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock, I reviewed “The Tennis Handsome” and found it to be one-liner after one-liner. Great sentences, often, going nowhere in particular. No explaining tastes, I guess.)

Back to Willie the Good and Barry the Evil.

Here’s Wells’ bon mot, one of many in this volume: “Willie wanted to be loved. Hannah wanted to be feared. Where Morris was a literary ambassador, Hannah peddled literary methamphetamine.”

Willie made a stop on his “My Dog Skip” tour in 1995 at a book store in Kosciusko, where I was editor of The Star-Herald for a few years. I was out of town, so I deputized a reporter to go interview Willie, who got his hand on the article and sent the young man a postcard predicting big things for him. He was just that kind of a guy.

Despite his personal drawbacks, Hannah, a drunken lout most of the time, helped Morris to establish a writers colony that extends to this day and has grown.

After about a decade in Oxford, Morris, moved to Jackson with second wife, JoAnne Prichard, and died in 1999 at 64.

It’s been said, though not in Wells’ book, that Prichard probably added a decade to his booze-shortened life.

His service was held at First United Methodist in his hometown of Yazoo City, led by famed preacher and writer Will Campbell and attended by many a famous writer.

Hannah died in 2010 at Oxford at 67, “surrounded by his beloved dogs.” That’s the way Wells put it.

Unembraced, evidently, because he did not embrace in life or in letters.

