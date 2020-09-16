Kirk joins Holmes as Goodman Campus Psychology Instructor 

Leslie Kirk of Benton has joined the Holmes Community College family as a psychology instructor on the Goodman Campus.
Prior to coming to Holmes, Kirk taught in the public school system for five years. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, a Master of Science from Capella University and is continuing graduate work at Capella University as she pursues her PhD. She is a member of the American School Counselor Association and Mississippi Professional Educators.
