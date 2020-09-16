McDavid Joins Argent Financial Group as VP and wealth advisor

Argent Financial Group recently announced that Jason McDavid has joined the company as a vice president and wealth advisor. Based in Ridgeland, McDavid will report directly to Vice President David Russell.

McDavid joins Argent from Gulf South Capital, a family office in Jackson, where he had provided finance and accounting support since 2017. Before that, he worked at KLLM Transport Services in Richland as controller of investment transportation services.

A certified public accountant in Mississippi and Tennessee, McDavid is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Born and raised in Jackson, McDavid continues to live in his hometown with his wife and four daughters. His volunteer work in the community includes serving as board treasurer for Meadowbrook Preschool in Jackson.

McDavid graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy in 2009 and received his master’s degree in accountancy from the university in 2010.