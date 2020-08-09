MDAC’s Manning awarded 2020 honor award for communications by NASDA

Paige Manning, Director of the Market Development Division at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), was recently awarded the 2020 Honor Award for Communications by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).

The award recognizes outstanding work in media and public communications within a state agency resulting in improved understanding of agriculture and agricultural programs.

Since joining the agency in 2005, Paige Manning and her team launched Genuine MS, Mississippi’s new and quickly growing branding program. Manning received this award because of her innovative and progressive use of technology, including an interactive website, podcasts and other digital platforms. Paige accomplished all of this while maintaining a positive atmosphere and spirit of teamwork in the Department.