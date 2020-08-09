Memorial Hospital welcomes Briggs

Memorial Hospital welcomes Katelyn “Katie” Briggs, MD, in the practice of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
Briggs received her medical degree from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa. She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Tinsley Harrison Internal Medicine Residency Program University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was fellowship trained in Palliative Medicine at Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship Program University of Alabama at Birmingham
Briggs is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
