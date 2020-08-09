Memorial Physician Clinics hires pulmonologist Bobby W. Tullos

Memorial Physician Clinics recently added Bobby W. Tullos, MD, in the practice of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Memorial Gulf Coast Pulmonary Consultants and Memorial Pulmonary Interventional Clinic in Gulfport.

Tullos received his medical degree, completed his internal medicine residency and his pulmonary and critical care fellowship from the University of Mississippi – School of Medicine in Jackson. Tullos has served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, and currently with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Dr. Tullos is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine.