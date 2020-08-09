Memorial Physician Clinics hires pulmonologist Bobby W. Tullos

Memorial Physician Clinics recently added Bobby W. Tullos, MD, in the practice of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Memorial Gulf Coast Pulmonary Consultants and Memorial Pulmonary Interventional Clinic in Gulfport.
Tullos received his medical degree, completed his internal medicine residency and his pulmonary and critical care fellowship from the University of Mississippi – School of Medicine in Jackson. Tullos has served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, and currently with the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Dr. Tullos is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info