Mills, Amond launch law firm in Jackson

New Orleans law firm Fishman Haygood LLP, together with Alysson Mills and Kristen Amond, recently announced the formation of Mills & Amond LLP in Jackson.
Mills, a native of Fulton Mississippi, balances a sophisticated commercial litigation practice with an interest in constitutional and criminal law. As a partner at Fishman Haygood, she won precedent-setting cases for clients of all backgrounds, from large corporations to civil rights plaintiffs.
Amond is a versatile lawyer and dogged advocate. At Fishman Haygood, she represented businesses in complex litigation and developed a niche in investor fraud and bankruptcy litigation.
Mills & Amond will work with Fishman Haygood on projects of mutual interest.
