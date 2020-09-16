Mills, Amond launch law firm in Jackson

New Orleans law firm Fishman Haygood LLP, together with Alysson Mills and Kristen Amond, recently announced the formation of Mills & Amond LLP in Jackson.

Mills, a native of Fulton Mississippi, balances a sophisticated commercial litigation practice with an interest in constitutional and criminal law. As a partner at Fishman Haygood, she won precedent-setting cases for clients of all backgrounds, from large corporations to civil rights plaintiffs.

Amond is a versatile lawyer and dogged advocate. At Fishman Haygood, she represented businesses in complex litigation and developed a niche in investor fraud and bankruptcy litigation.

Mills & Amond will work with Fishman Haygood on projects of mutual interest.