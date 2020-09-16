Mississippi county’s top prosecutor resigns

A county in the Mississippi Delta is now without a top prosecutor.

Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Harper resigned Monday in a letter to the county Board of Supervisors President Dr. Jeff Holland.

As county prosecuting attorney, Harper served as prosecutor for criminal cases in the county, justice and youth courts. He also represents the state in cases appealed from the county court to circuit court. He held the post for almost nine months.

Harper’s letter to the board was one sentence: “Please accept this letter as my resignation as Warren County Prosecuting Attorney effective September 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Sincerely, Ken Harper.”

No reason was given.

Holland said Harper’s resignation will be discussed at the supervisors’ meeting Monday, The Vicksburg Post reported.

“Assuming that the board accepts that resignation the process going forward would be to appoint through some selection process an interim for Ken Harper’s position until a special election can be held,” Holland said.

The process to select the interim prosecutor has not been determined by the board, he said.

Warren County Election Commission Chairwoman Sara Dionne said according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office a special election will be held in November 2021.