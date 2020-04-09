Northpark theater holds grand opening

B&B Theatres held the grand opening of the renovated Ridgeland Northpark 14 theater on Thursday.
The theater has undergone a full-scale, multi-million dollar renovation.
Pacific Retail Capital Partners of El Segundo, Calif., bought the mall in September 2016 from Simon Property Group, which built it in 1984.
It completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the mall in November 2018. It bought the
UA Northpark, which had closed, two months earlier.
The site is home to B&B’s Lyric theater, a smaller and more intimate auditorium designed as a rentable venue for private events.
Ridgeland will also offer families with small children access to screenPLAY. This auditorium features a full playground in the theater along with a custom preshow that plays during the 30 minutes of playtime that precede a family-friendly feature.
MX4D will offer motion seats that move in sync with the onscreen action, plus wind, rain, scent, smoke, strobe, and snow effects, guests don’t simply watch a movie in MX4D.
B&B Theatres Ridgeland Northpark 14 offers two of the largest screens in the nation.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info