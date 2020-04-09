Northpark theater holds grand opening

B&B Theatres held the grand opening of the renovated Ridgeland Northpark 14 theater on Thursday.

The theater has undergone a full-scale, multi-million dollar renovation.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners of El Segundo, Calif., bought the mall in September 2016 from Simon Property Group, which built it in 1984.

It completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the mall in November 2018. It bought the

UA Northpark, which had closed, two months earlier.

The site is home to B&B’s Lyric theater, a smaller and more intimate auditorium designed as a rentable venue for private events.

Ridgeland will also offer families with small children access to screenPLAY. This auditorium features a full playground in the theater along with a custom preshow that plays during the 30 minutes of playtime that precede a family-friendly feature.

MX4D will offer motion seats that move in sync with the onscreen action, plus wind, rain, scent, smoke, strobe, and snow effects, guests don’t simply watch a movie in MX4D.

B&B Theatres Ridgeland Northpark 14 offers two of the largest screens in the nation.