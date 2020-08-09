Residents, fellows join faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center

Seventeen physicians are among new faculty appointments at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
They include:
- Dr. Lauren Munk, assistant professor of pediatrics. Munk most recently served as chief resident in UMMC’s Department of Pediatrics.
- Dr. Kathryn Janeanna Shell, assistant professor of pediatrics. Shell previously was a pediatrics resident at UMMC.
- Dr. Erin Jackson, assistant professor of pediatrics. Jackson was most recently a pediatric hematology oncology fellow at UMMC.
- Dr. Mohammad Shahzeb Khan, assistant professor of medicine. Khan recently completed his internal medicine residency at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago.
- Dr. Zackary Knott, assistant professor of medicine. Knott previously was an internal medicine and pediatrics resident at UMMC.
- Dr. Jenna Kay Lane, assistant professor of anesthesiology. Lane was recently a pain medicine fellow at UMMC.
- Dr. Brandon W. Lennep, assistant professor of medicine. Lennep recently was an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology fellow at UMMC.
- Dr. Tara Lewis, assistant professor of emergency medicine. Lewis is former chief resident in emergency medicine at UMMC.
- Dr. Eric James Merkle, assistant professor of pediatrics. Merkle was recently a pediatrics resident at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Regional One Health Medical Center, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
- Dr. Jarrett Richard Morgan, assistant professor of medicine. Morgan was most recently chief resident in pediatrics at UMMC.
- Dr. Mabel Camacho, assistant professor of pediatric gastroenterology. Camacho recently completed a pediatric gastroenterology fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.
- Dr. I. J. Frame, assistant professor of pathology. Frame recently completed a medical microbiology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.
- Dr. Yanglin Guo, assistant professor of medicine. Guo recently completed a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at UMMC.
- Dr. Marivee Borges Rodriguez, assistant professor of pediatrics. Rodriguez recently was a pediatric critical care fellow at UMMC.
- Dr. Meredith Sloan, instructor in medicine. Sloan previously was chief resident in internal medicine at UMMC.
- Dr. Charlotte Skelton Taylor, assistant professor of radiology. Taylor recently was a neuroradiology fellow at UMMC.
- Dr. Vandana Vedanarayanan, assistant professor of pediatrics. Vedanarayanan recently was a pediatric neurology resident at UMMC.
