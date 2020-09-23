Sweetie Pie’s Norman has murder-for-hire case granted continuance

By JACK WEATHERLY

James Timothy “Tim” Norman has been granted a continuance in his murder-for-hire trial in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri.

Norman was charged in the St. Louis shooting death in 2016 of his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, on whom Norman had taken out a $450,000 life insurance policy that named Norman as the sole beneficiary.

The death led to an FBI investigation and affidavit laying out the scheme, which involved a Memphis stripper.

Norman was arrested on Aug. 18 in Jackson, where he operates Sweetie Pie’s Live at 110 E. South St., a soul-food restaurant and nightclub.

Norman was placed in the Madison County Detention Center. Magistrate Linda Anderson in the U.S. District Court in Jackson ordered Norman be returned to St. Louis and turned over to the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri.

He was to make his initial court appearance and arraignment on Sept. 15 by teleconference, but Norman’s consent to that method was required and he did not give it.The next day he could not be brought to court “because of Covid-19 concerns,” according to a filing in the case.

Thus, Norman will make an appearance “as soon as he is medically able to appear,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen R. Welby ordered on Sept. 18.

The first Sweetie Pie’s was founded 1996 in St. Louis by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother.

Norman and other members of the family, including Andre’ Montgomery on occasion, have either worked at Sweetie Pie’s or appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network reality series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which debuted in October 2011 and ran for five years, building a strong following for the brand.

The elder Montgomery and Norman have had their clashes, on and off the screen. At one point she sued her son for copyright infringement for starting restaurants on his own and using the Sweetie Pie’s name.

Robbie Montgomery, whose musical career was highlighted by her being one of the Ikettes, backup singers for Ike and Tina Turner, dropped the suit and even helped to kick off the new place in Jackson by performing along with blues artist Bobby Rush.

Norman’s Sweetie Pie’s in Jackson opened in August 2019 at 120 N. Congress St. but ultimately closed because of failure to pay rent. He was ordered to pay $110,000 in back rent and other costs.