Taylor International Announces New Dealer in Panama

Taylor International has recently established a new dealer, Montacargas Panama Pacifico, S. A., in Panama City, Panama, according to Hal Nowell, Director of Sales for Taylor International.

“Panama is a very central and dynamic market and extremely important to Taylor International, and we made it a priority to partner with a dealer that could provide our existent and new customers with the best service possible,” Nowell said. “Montacargas Panama Pacifico shares the same passion and dedication to high standards as the Taylor brand, and we are excited to welcome them to the Taylor Family,” added Nowell.

Montacargas Panama Pacifico is one of the three companies that comprise GRUPO Montacargas Panama, which was founded in 2003. Like the Taylor companies, they believe in the importance of trust, customer relationships, and customer satisfaction being Priority One. Montacargas Panama Pacifico joins Taylor International complete with not only a substantial and impressive customer base, but also with a remarkable facility for storage of Taylor OEM parts, and a staff that includes forty-six well-trained and experienced technicians available to provide for the needs of their Taylor customers as an Authorized Taylor Dealer.