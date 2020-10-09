TODD SMITH — NFL to allow social justice messages on helmets

The NFL will allow players to feature decals on the back of helmets with the names or initials of victims of racism and police violence this season.

The NFL has been in talks with the player’s association since June about honoring such victims, according to The Undefeated’s Jason Reid. Additionally, individual players will be given the option to choose different names.

The idea is something of a breakthrough for the NFL. Typically, NFL uniform rules are very specific. Last season Saints LB Demario Davis was fined $7,017 for wearing a headband with ‘Man of God’ written across it.

The league does allow players to wear pink in October to support breast cancer awareness and camouflage gear in November for Military Appreciation Month. Players also have been allowed to represent a charity or organization of their choice on their cleats one weekend per season.

This initiative signals a pioneering step for the league, which has typically tried to stay out of politics and social issues. With the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country and NBA players player strike recently in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the NFL may be trying to avoid a similar action by its players. Plus, the NFL’s blackballing of Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee and league commissioner Roger Goodell admitting earlier this summer the league was wrong for not listening is still fresh in many players’ minds.

A list of names and initials for use on the helmet decals is being developed by the league and the player’s association. Players have been encouraged to provide names and initials to use for the initiative, which will last the entire season.

Earlier this summer, the NFL announced it will have “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” traditionally known as the Black national anthem, performed live or played before every Week 1 game.

Business Wire Partners with Muck Rack to Help PR Pros Strengthen Media Relationships

Business Wire – the news release distribution service owned by Berkshire Hathaway – has inked a partnership with PR workflow company Muck Rack.

The companies had been talking about a partnership over the last few years, Business Wire CEO Geff Scott said in a statement announcing the deal. But the conversations with the Muck Rack cofounder and CEO Greg Galant grew more serious last month, he said, and the deal was completed within the last few weeks.

The deal is not a merger, Scott explained, and the two brands will remain independent for now. Terms were not disclosed.

“We want to get the tools in the hands of the customer base so they can be more efficient and effective immediately,” he explained. “Certainly, there are long term ramifications. Stay tuned to see more in this space. We are working toward what the next solution is platform-wise.”

The partnership is meant to help PR pros “manage relationships with journalists,” and “see critical context about who is writing and sharing stories” before sending out news releases, according to the statement announcing the deal.

But the two companies have yet to work out exactly how Business Wire’s services will be combined with Muck Rack or how users will interact with the combined offerings.

“We’re working on those integrations now,” Galant said. “But the big idea is the trend in business software is that people want to choose the best platforms for key business functions and have platforms work together and talk to each other and have the integration be seamless.”

Muck Rack recently released its Public Relations Management platform in June. It works with the company’s existing media database and monitoring and analytics tools and has integrations with Google’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook email platforms.

In January, Muck Rack released Muck Rack Trends, a tool that lets PR pros measure their company’s performance against competitors and compare article search terms.

Facebook Threatens to Block News Feed in Australia

Facebook has threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organizations for its use of their stories.

The social network said the Australian move would force it to pay arbitrary and theoretically unlimited sums for information that makes up only a small fraction of its service, according to the AP.

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”

Campbell Brown, a former NBC and CNN anchor who is Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships, said the cutoff threat “has nothing to do with our ongoing global commitment to journalism.” Brown’s post, which cited a variety of individual Facebook programs intended to support news organizations, was titled “Our Continued Commitment to Journalism.”

The threat came after a consultation period on the draft law ended last week and the Australian government finalizes wording.

Australian Communications Minister Paul Fletcher declined to say whether he thought Facebook would make good on its threat.

Google has also issued an open letter that cast the proposed Australian law as a potential threat to individual privacy and a burden that would degrade the quality of its search and YouTube video platform but stopped short of threatening a cutoff.

Zoom Revenue Quadruples in Q2, Makes it Bigger than IBM

Zoom Video Communications shares vaulted after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.

Zoom’s market cap now stands at more than $129 billion, up from $25 billion a year ago. The company is now larger than IBM.

Revenue grew 355% on an annualized basis in the quarter that ended July 31, according to CNBC. In the prior quarter Zoom’s revenue grew 169%. New customers’ subscriptions delivered 81% of the revenue growth, and there was less customer churn than expected, finance chief Kelly Steckelberg told analysts on a Zoom call.

Zoom’s income neared $186 million, up from just $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Zoom increased its adjusted gross margin to 72.3% from 69.4% one quarter earlier partly because of expanding the capacity of its own data center equipment.

People became more dependent on Zoom’s video-calling software for business, educational and personal use during the quarter, after the coronavirus pandemic led officials to direct people to stay home around the world, meaning people could no longer meet in person as before. The company hired information security and diversity leaders, added Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond “H.R.” McMaster to its board, announced plans for research and development centers in Phoenix and Pittsburgh, and said it acquired secure messaging start-up Keybase, according to CNBC.

Zoom averaged 148.4 million monthly active users in the quarter, up 4,700% year over year, RBC analysts led by Alex Zukin wrote in a note distributed to clients on Aug. 17, citing data from app analytics start-up SensorTower.

