Triple B moving from Jackson to Flora

By JACK WEATHERLY

“Big” is the operative word for Dave Raines and his food.

The 6-foot-5 chef and restaurateur prides himself in he quantity and quality of his meat-centric approach.

Now his first stand-alone restaurant, Dave’s Triple B, is downsizing.

And relocating.

Friday will be the last day for the Triple B (the butcher, the baker and the barbecue maker) at its 970 High St. in Jackson location, which he opened in March 2018.

He will depart the renovated building, formerly the home of Chimneyville Smokehouse, and will occupy the former home of the Blue Rooster, which will move elsewhere in Flora, population about 1,800, in Madison County.

Not surprisingly, government restrictions imposed on businesses – primarily restaurants being limited to 50-percent occupancy, bars being shut down and reopened and shut down again – have contributed to the decision to move.

“Everybody’s trying one-up each other. The president says one thing, the governor says another, and then the mayor one-ups him,” Raines said.

Sometimes that results in unnecessary impositions, he said, such as the city requiring a bicycle rack, which Raines put in, only to have it stolen.

Plus, Jackson “is just an expensive place to do business because of the taxes,” he said.

Lunch business at the High Street location has been strong, as much as half-capacity will allow, Raines said.

He said it was nothing short of a miracle that he was able to pay his bills based on lunch business. Attempts to be open on weekends and for dinner flopped, he added.

Raines said he decided to open a restaurant in Jackson to help the city, which struggles to build a nightlife base.

He rented the building from BankPlus – which took ownership from a tenant who occupied the space after Chimneyville Smokehouse closed in 2017 after nearly 30 years — and spent $140,000 on remodeling, not including new equipment.

“The rent is way too much for what it is. It is just a shell, with no insulation.”

Some of the equipment will go to the former Blue Rooster, which is only about 900 square feet, compared with the High Street location’s 3,500 to 4,000, Raines said.

Some of the equipment will be installed at the Flora Butcher, which Raines opened four years ago, featuring prized wagyu beef, which his family raises on a ranch in Louisiana.

Prices should be about the same as those at the current Triple BBB, he said. The goal is to open the new version about the first week of October.

Raines said he has plans to open at least one other restaurant, probably in the city of Madison

For now, it’s Flora, which he calls “a great little town.”