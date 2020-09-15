WBA Architecture announces new team members

WIER BOERNER ALLIN Architecture has announced the addition of Amy Daniels, AIA, NCARB, LEED BD+C and Dennis Daniels, AIA, NCARB as Project Managers in their Nashville office.
Amy joins the firm from Newman Architects, PC in New Haven, Connecticut and Washington, DC, where she led a firm-wide project management group responsible for project staffing, performance, and personnel management. Amy is a graduate of Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture and the Rhode Island School of Design, where she earned her Master of Arts in Interior Architecture and Adaptive Reuse.
Dennis comes to the firm from the Office of the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, DC, but is no stranger to WBA, having served as an intern architect in 2011-2012. Dennis is a graduate of Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture and received his Masters of Architecture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
