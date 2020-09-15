WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes Dr. Seger Morris

William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine is pleased to announce that Dr. Seger S. Morris, DO, MBA, has joined the Carey family as regional assistant dean for clinical rotations of Baptist Memorial Health Care and director of health policy for the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Morris is board-certified in internal medicine and serves as division chief of Mississippi internal medicine programs for Baptist Memorial Medical Education and residency program director for the internal medicine program at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

He is also president of the Mississippi Osteopathic Medical Association and serves on the board of directors of the American Osteopathic Foundation.

Morris comes from a family of more than 15 osteopathic physicians spanning three generations. He earned his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. His path to becoming a physician was non-traditional. Before entering medical school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in investment finance, an MBA in strategic management, and had years of experience as a business leader. Throughout his osteopathic medical training, healthcare management and policy were at the forefront of his mind.

During residency training at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Miss., he served as chief resident and completed a Health Policy Fellowship sponsored by the American Osteopathic Association. He also served on the board of directors for the Mississippi Osteopathic Medical Association and other hospital and medical society committees. After his residency, Morris worked at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth in several clinical, academic, and administrative roles.

Morris recently moved to Oxford for his new responsibilities at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.