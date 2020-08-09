Woodrow joins Community Operations

Lindsay Woodrow has recently joined Community Operations Inc. as Senior Vice President of Compliance. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Woodrow has been in banking for over fifteen years. In her new role, Woodrow will be responsible for managing and overseeing compliance for the bank, by ensuring adherence with Federal Consumer Protection Laws and Regulations.
Woodrow is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Woodrow also earned a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager Certification (CRCM) that is recognized as a standard of excellence for regulatory compliance professionals working in the financial industry.
She is married to Joey, together they have two daughters, Kayla and Peyton. They currently reside in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, where they attend and serve at New Zion Baptist Church.
