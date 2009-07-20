» Know someone in this year’s class? Find out NOW.

One of Mississippi’s most prestigious awards programs is back and taking nominations for the 2017 class. Top 50 Under 40 recognizes the state’s 50 up-and-coming business leaders under the age of 40.

In order to qualify for consideration, individuals must have been born after Dec. 1, 1976, and have lived and worked in Mississippi for at least two years. Nominations should be returned to the Mississippi Business Journal no later than January 8, 2017.

Individuals selected as recipients of the Top 50 Under 40 award will be profiled in a special publication in 2017. A luncheon will be held in their honor.

The Top 50 Under 40 program seeks to identify and recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Mississippi’s overall economic progress, often working at their own local levels.

Since its inception in 1993, the Top 50 Under 40 program has honored hundreds of Mississippi business leaders who are playing active day-to-day roles in moving the state’s economy well into the 21st century.

However, Top 50 Under 40 is anything but a single-business awards program. Recipients have come from virtually every walk of life.

The key to the program’s success is that individuals are nominated by friends or business associates who best know their professional and civic involvement. All of the Top 50 Under 40 recipients have involvement that go well beyond normal working hours. Their days are extended by a large number of civic and community activities.

Nominations can be submitted below or download your PDF nomination form, fill it out and then e-mail to events@msbusiness.com, or mail to Mississippi Business Journal 200 N. Congress Street, Suite 400, Jackson, MS 39201.

Nominees deadline is January 8, 2017.

Submitting multiple nominations for one nominee is not necessary, as the selection committee will not decide based on show of support but rather on quality and thoroughness of supporting information.

For additional information about this special event of the Mississippi Business Journal, contact our advertising department at (601) 364-1000.

Nominees Must Be:

• Employed and have lived and worked in Mississippi for at least two years.

• Under 40 years of age as of December 1, 2016.

• Involved in more than business activities.

Civic Involvement will be strongly considered. Nominees who hold political office will not be considered solely on the basis of political achievements. Nominees do not necessarily have to be business owners. Professionals in the non-profit business sector are eligible. Individuals are also encouraged to nominate themselves.

We accept Top 50 Under 40 Nominations throughout the year.