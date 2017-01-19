By JACK WEATHERLY Faced with shrinking demand, the Batesville Casket Co. plant in Panola County will close its doors in March after nearly 30 years ...Read More »
MBJ FEATURE
Govt/Politics
-
In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama
The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama’s agenda. But in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate is calling the ...Read More »
-
Hood suggests that regulatory definition may suffice to curb physician-patient sex
-
PHIL HARDWICK: So, you’re thinking of running for mayor
-
Mississippi governor: Time to consider starting a lottery
-
Panel tables plan for judges to be elected with party labels
Banking & Finance
-
Dow erases gain for 2017 as stocks fall, bond yields climb
The Dow Jones industrial average erased its gain for the year on Thursday, part of a pullback for stock indexes as Treasury yields continued their ...Read More »
-
Rasberry: Don’t let fear be the driving force when making financial decisions
-
Community bankers and directors focus on hot button issues at conferences
-
US stock indexes mixed; bond yields and dollar climb again
-
Renasant to buy Metropolitan Bank for $190M, boost assets more than $10B
Presenting a Special Offer from the Mississippi Business Journal.
Real Estate & Construction
-
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Michael Lewis’ new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The ...Read More »
-
Colonial Highlands puts grocery parcel back on market
-
Post-election uncertainty, market activity result in mortgage spike for potential homebuyers
-
Coming full circle in Livingston?
-
New law uncovers secrets: 10 to 15 percent of real estate applicants have criminal convictions
2016 class of Leaders in Finance in Mississippi