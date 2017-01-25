By BECKY GILLETTE HATTIESBURG — The Merchants Foodservice corporate office on Edwards Street was severely damaged by the EF3 tornado Jan. 21 that hit Hattiesburg. But fast ...Read More »
MBJ FEATURE
Merchants Foodservice corporate office back operating after severe tornado damage
Capitol Art Lofts finally heads toward becoming reality
BILL CRAWFORD — Two Meridian representatives introduce conflicting bills
MOVING TO MEXICO? — Batesville Casket to close Panola plant
Hotel Pass Christian is big on amenities
Govt/Politics
In reversal, House votes to limit attorney general’s powers
The Republican-led Mississippi House has reversed course and advanced a bill to limit powers of the Democratic attorney general. House Bill 555 passed 63-55 Wednesday, mostly ...Read More »
Official: Amazon to start charging tax on Mississippi sales
College Board trustee Karen Cummins dies from cancer
State personnel director to lead Mississippi Bar Association
Mississippi jobless rate dips in December, but payrolls dive
Banking & Finance
(WITH VIDEO) Dow hits 20,000 following solid open for US stocks
The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time in early trading Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for ...Read More »
US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rises
Dow erases gain for 2017 as stocks fall, bond yields climb
Rasberry: Don’t let fear be the driving force when making financial decisions
Community bankers and directors focus on hot button issues at conferences
Real Estate & Construction
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Michael Lewis’ new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands puts grocery parcel back on market
Post-election uncertainty, market activity result in mortgage spike for potential homebuyers
Coming full circle in Livingston?
New law uncovers secrets: 10 to 15 percent of real estate applicants have criminal convictions
2016 class of Leaders in Finance in Mississippi