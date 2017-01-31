By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal The agency that promotes, fosters and grows Mississippi’s artistic heritage would be eliminated under bills pending in the Mississippi Legislature. ...

Some Mississippi lawmakers want to use sales tax collections from internet retailers to pay for road and bridge work. The House on Wednesday voted 79-38 ...

Stocks are moving higher Wednesday morning after a survey showed private U.S. employers hired new workers at a faster pace in January, a sign that ...

The Mississippi Business Journal honors Mississippi's Top CEO's, Class of 2017. The awards dinner was held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on January 26, 2017. The title sponsor for this great event was Regions Bank.