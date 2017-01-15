Riding the rural highways of Mississippi, it’s easy to see why so many citizens want taxes cut. Vistas of disrepair and deterioration overwhelm. Strapped folk ...Read More »
MBJ FEATURE
Govt/Politics
BILL CRAWFORD — Road and bridge crisis causes great ponderation
Hood wants doctors to check for painkiller prescriptions
GOP state Rep. Barker running for mayor of Hattiesburg
Governor sets $51 million more in Mississippi budget cuts
Trade Mart to be razed and replaced
Banking & Finance
World Bank forecasting brighter prospects for 2017
The World Bank is forecasting the global economy will accelerate slightly in 2017 after turning in the worst performance last year since the 2008 financial ...Read More »
US stock indexes shift mostly higher in afternoon trading
US stocks modestly lower in early trading; oil prices slide
US indexes drift in early trade; department stores nosedive
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Real Estate & Construction
-
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Michael Lewis’ new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands puts grocery parcel back on market
Post-election uncertainty, market activity result in mortgage spike for potential homebuyers
Coming full circle in Livingston?
New law uncovers secrets: 10 to 15 percent of real estate applicants have criminal convictions
