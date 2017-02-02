By BECKY GILLETTE SEMINARY — Claudia “Ka” Cartee, 69, has been “telling a story with clay” since she was a little girl and her father, ...Read More »
MBJ FEATURE
Govt/Politics
Jury finds Miss. agency discriminated against female worker
A female employee of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety was awarded more than $46,000 by a federal jury that found the agency discriminated against ...Read More »
Internet sales tax bill in limbo after initially passing
Miss. could lift civil-service protection for most agencies
Internet tax legislation passes House
Term-limited Mississippi governor moves campaign cash to PAC
Banking & Finance
US stocks jump following strong January jobs report
U.S. stocks are climbing Friday morning after the government said employers stepped up their hiring last month, another positive sign for the U.S. economy. The ...Read More »
Trustmark Bank promotes Johnson
Stocks rise on hiring survey; Apple climbs on better sales
Weak quarterly reports push stocks lower for a second day
Trustmark fourth quarter income up 4.9 percent
The Mississippi Business Journal honors Mississippi's Top CEO's, Class of 2017. The awards dinner was held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on January 26, 2017. The title sponsor for this great event was Regions Bank.
Real Estate & Construction
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
Michael Lewis’ new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands puts grocery parcel back on market
Post-election uncertainty, market activity result in mortgage spike for potential homebuyers
Coming full circle in Livingston?
New law uncovers secrets: 10 to 15 percent of real estate applicants have criminal convictions
2016 class of Leaders in Finance in Mississippi