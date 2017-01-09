My family and I watched the Golden Globes last night as we went back and forth between that and helping my son finish his book ...Read More »
MBJ FEATURE
ROSS REILY: In Trump’s world, I suspect Jack Nicklaus is overrated too
BILL CRAWFORD — Trump tweets unnerve Trent Lott
When 2 systems ‘collide’ — HORNE unites engagement and public relations into new department
COMMERCIAL FINANCE 701 — The outlook in Mississippi for 2017
New year could mean changes in legal world
Govt/Politics
Analysis: Mississippi lawmakers face gaps in current budget
Mississippi lawmakers’ biggest task every session is writing a state budget for the coming year. A smaller but equally important task is deciding whether to ...Read More »
Ex-Mississippi Gov. Winter improving after falling at home
Mississippi governor: School funding formula ‘a 1992 model’
Banking & Finance
US stocks modestly lower in early trading; oil prices slide
U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower in early trading Monday, led by declines in energy companies. Oil and gas companies fell the most as the ...Read More »
US indexes drift in early trade; department stores nosedive
Hattiesburg’s The First Bancshares announces the acquisition of Iberville Bank and Gulf Coast Community Bank
US stocks rise as auto makers and retailers trade higher
Real Estate & Construction
Michael Lewis’ new book – The Undoing Project – should be the starting point for any projections about commercial finance in Mississippi during 2017. The ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands puts grocery parcel back on market
Post-election uncertainty, market activity result in mortgage spike for potential homebuyers
Coming full circle in Livingston?
New law uncovers secrets: 10 to 15 percent of real estate applicants have criminal convictions
2016 class of Leaders in Finance in Mississippi